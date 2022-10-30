The Woodall Student Wellness Action Team is geared up to participate in Red Ribbon Week by handing out Red Ribbon Stickers and creating an awareness bulletin board about tobacco and other drugs. The SWAT team emphasized "Take the Trash Out," which refers to vaping products, alcohol, fentanyl, prescription drugs, chewless tobacco, and the harms these products can cause to someone's body. For more information or resources on quitting tobacco use, call 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com.
Woodall SWAT Red Ribbon Week work
