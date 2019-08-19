Woodall SWAT team gets into gardening

Woodall Public School has a school garden consisting of four raised garden beds, two fruit beds, and a fruit orchard with 12 trees.
Student Wellness Action Team members volunteered in the school garden, where they weeded, planted bell pepper plants, and installed an irrigation system. Monica Howe, garden director, discussed with students the benefits of having a home garden, which eliminates the chances of having pesticides in foods and increases fruit and vegetable consumption.
"It has been a joy and pleasure to share my knowledge of gardening with my students in an effort to teach them how to have a healthier lifestyle,” said Howe. “Gardening is a passion I feel like is lost that needs to be brought back into our community."
Woodall is in its fourth year of a five-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through Cherokee Nation. The School Health Promotion Program grant is an initiative to fulfill the need for healthier habits and raising nutritional awareness to students and their families.
Woodall School Garden recently received a $300 sponsorship from the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County. Funds will be used to enhance the school garden through signage and additional resources.
For more information on the benefits of gardening, visit shapeyourfutureok.com, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust. Woodall SWAT is a partner of the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
