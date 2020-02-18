Woodall teacher named a Rising Star, honored by Thunder

Emily Potts, 29, found inspiration in her mother's work as a paraprofessional to special education students, so she decided to go into teaching.
"Through experiences with some of her kids, I decided that I wanted to be a teacher. It was teaching simple things we take for granted, like loading a dishwasher, to a child with special needs that encouraged me to become an educator," said Potts.
Born and raised in Tahlequah, Potts attended schools in Briggs, Keys, and Tahlequah.
She started her college career in 2011 at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee. In December 2013, she graduated with an associate's degree in science pre-education degree, and started the bachelor program at the College of Education at Northeastern State University in Broken Arrow the next semester. Potts graduated from the NSU Tahlequah campus in May 2016 with a bachelor's in elementary education.
As an intern at NSU in the spring of 2016, Potts was nominated for the Outstanding Intern award during her time at Greenwood Elementary School, and made it to the top three.
Currently in her fourth year at Woodall Public School, Potts teaches third-grade math, science, and social studies.
"In my third year of teaching at Woodall, I was selected as Teacher of the Year for the 2018-2019 school year. I went on to apply for the State Teacher of the Year and was named as a Rising Star by the State Department. As a result of this award, I was named Teacher of the Game by the Oklahoma City Thunder organization at their home game on Jan. 18," said Potts.
Advice Potts would give to those studying education includes finding a school that fits them so they can thrive and be happy.
"Schools are drastically different and it's so important to find one that supports teachers. I worked in many schools throughout my internships and they were all very different in regards to what a teacher could do," said Potts. "I prayed that God would lead me to the right place and he did. I applied for one job after graduating and that's where I've stayed. Woodall is by far the best school I've been in; they have a phenomenal administration and great students. Teaching is a tough job and being happy with who you work with and who you work for makes a huge difference."
She also suggests finding a mentor when beginning a teaching career.
"It would've been helpful to know that your first year in teaching is a bit challenging and chaotic. You get into this survival mode and it is scary until you find your groove," said Potts. "Realize that you'll make mistakes and it won't be the end of the world. Everyday is a new day and you can try again."
Along with teaching there, Potts helps with the Woodall after-school program, and works concessions and the gates for sporting events.
She has been involved with the Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society, Professional Oklahoma Educators, Oklahoma Education Association, National Science Teaching Association, and the Woodall Education Association. She also currently serves on the Teachers Advisory Council alongside State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
The thing Potts enjoys most is working with kids on something they are frustrated with until they get it.
"The joy they have in their eyes after finally understanding something they never thought they would understand is priceless. They surprise themselves day after day, and I love being there to cheer them on and encourage them," she said.
For her, the most challenging thing about teaching is the heartache educators see every day.
"These kids come in with so much on their plates and you have to work to build relationships and get them past all they are struggling with so they can enjoy learning. Home life plays a big part in our jobs every single day, and it is challenging to overcome something you have no control over," said Potts. "As teachers, we have to build a climate that offers security and comfort so we can take these kids as far as they can go and show them they are capable of anything they set their mind to regardless of the situation they are presently in."
Parents play a bigger part in educators' jobs than they may realize, Potts said.
"Teaching your children to respect their teachers and putting education as a top priority in the home goes a very long way for us in the classroom," she said.
According to Potts, communities can help teachers by supporting local classrooms and putting education back on top as a priority.
"Attendance is important and has a drastic impact on student achievement. Funding is also a well known issue that impacts the students in a big way, and talking with your legislators about supporting public schools is vital to fix issues like class sizes, textbooks, and supplemental things like technology," she said.
Potts has been married to Justin for 10 years, and they live in Hulbert. He is a journeyman electrician and a foreman for his company of eight years out of Tulsa, Third Generation Electric. They have a 9-year-old son, Kayden, who is in Potts' third-grade class this year and is active in the Woodall Chess Club. Her daughter Kiley is in first grade and loves her softball team, the Shutouts. The family has two dogs: Tuff, 10, and Lily, 14.
"I don't get a lot of time for hobbies, but in my spare time I clean a few houses, I enjoy watching the Sooners on the football field, and I stay active in keeping up with my kids in all they do," said Potts.
Topping her bucket list is the desire to travel.
"I would love to go see Washington, D.C., one day. I've always wanted to see the memorials and museums there. It's also on my bucket list to visit the Twin Towers memorial," said Potts. "I also hope to complete a master's degree one day in instructional leadership or school administration."
