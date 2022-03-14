Woodall Public School will hold a pre-K and new kindergarten enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, March 31 from 1-7 p.m. at the school.
Guardians must bring a birth certificate, social security card, shot record, parent ID, CDIB card, blue tribal membership card, and proof of residence. Only the guardians of kindergartners who are not currently enrolled will need to attend.
For more information, call 918-456-1581.
