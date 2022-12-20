Woods named vice chair of transportation subcommittee

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville, will serve as the vice chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and Transportation for the 59th Legislature, which includes the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions.
“I take great responsibility in serving as vice chair of this committee and I’m grateful for President Pro Tempore Greg Treat trusting me to take on this role,” said Woods.
Woods will also serve on the Appropriations, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Retirement and Insurance, and Energy and Telecommunications Committees.
The Appropriations Committee reviews budget bills along with policies that may have an impact on state revenues. The Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee covers legislation related to the agriculture industry and often works with state agencies, like the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry, among others.
The Retirement and Insurance Committee looks into legislative issues relating to private insurance regulations in the state, along with covering Oklahoma’s six public employee pensions. The Energy and Telecommunication Committee is responsible for handling legislation on water resources, oil and gas, mining of coal or other minerals, public utilities, and the protection of land, air, and water quality. This committee is also responsible for policies relating to telecommunications, including the ongoing broadband expansion projects to ensure every Oklahoman has internet access.
“I am looking forward to the start of session and to begin tackling issues in my assigned committees,” said Woods. “I couldn’t be more pleased with my assignments and look forward to working with my colleagues to get sensible policies passed through our committees.”
Committees will begin holding regularly scheduled meetings after the legislative session convenes on Feb. 6.
