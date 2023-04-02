CLAREMORE — Woolly Weekend is a “sheep to shawl” festival held at Shepherd’s Cross, an authentic working sheep farm just north of Claremore on scenic Route 66.
Patrons can come to the farm from April 27-29 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and watch as the sheep are shorn – given a haircut. Sheep shearing occurs throughout the day.
After the fiber is shorn from the sheep, patrons can watch the wool being processed on site. It will be combed, spun, woven, knit, crocheted, and felted into finished products.
This is a true “sheep to shawl” event. Over the three-day period, at least three shawls will be created entirely from the wool shorn on the first morning of the event. It is rare to find a true “sheep to shawl” experience.
Shearing and demonstrations take place inside the Amish built tour barn, which houses some of the animals as well as the wool processing, farm museum, and the gift shop. There are Short Course Fiber Classes available, where individuals can learn drop spindling, hand carding, or needle felting during the event.
The site also has the farm animal barn, where visitors can go to pet the barnyard animals. Visitors can also tour the educational interactive farm museum and four-story observation silo, as well as the Bible Garden.
Children’s activities include weaving, games, wool project, and coloring contest. This is a free event. Donations are welcome with the suggested donation of $5 per person. Groups of 20 or more should pre-register.
Volunteers are needed to demonstrate fiber arts.
If an individual spins, weaves, knits, crochets, or needles felt they may join the “sheep to shawl” team. Anyone who works with fiber is welcome, and should inquire for additional information.
Visitors can shop at Shepherd’s Shop featuring a host of “woolly” and farm-related handmade crafts by Shepherd’s Cross and over 50 local crafters; farm fresh USDA processed and Animal Welfare Approved meat – lamb and beef – Amish jams, health foods, yarns, and much more.
Additionally, the shop features a mission section, where 100% of the sale price is returned to the Indigenous craftsmen – countries include Afghanistan, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Malawi, Uganda, etc. The Shepherd’s Cross yarns are natural, chemical free, home grown, and hand-picked on the farm. The shop also offers roving, batts, felting supplies, spinning and weaving supplies.
Shepherd’s Cross is an accredited Agritourism facility, and a “Made in Oklahoma” Company. The farm is also Animal Welfare Approved. It is home to a nonprofit Christian organization named Heart of the Shepherd that hosts this event. Teaching basic agricultural principles and their relationship to the Bible are instrumental in the educational component of the farm.
For more information, visit www.shepherdscross.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/ShepherdsCross.Shepherd’s Cross and Heart of the Shepherd is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight multi-county organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.