Work is ongoing at the future site of Northeastern State University’s Oklahoma College of Optometry, and many on campus and throughout the community are excited about the new facility.
NSU, joined by state and tribal officials, broke ground on the 85,000-square-foot facility on June 29.
“This morning, we start the construction of a building that will match the reputation of the level of instruction and the level of patient care that has been provided here for decades,” said NSU President Dr. Steve Turner at the Thursday ceremony.
NSUOCO is one of 23 optometry colleges in the country and the only one in Oklahoma. With its growth over the years, discussion on a new space for NSU’s College of Optometry began in 2016.
Cherokee Nation is one of several entities in support of the new facility, investing $5 million into the project. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the investment reinforces the tribe’s longstanding partnership with the university.
“The institution has Cherokee Nation’s unwavering support in its mission: improving the vision and well-being of people in northeast Oklahoma,” said Hoskin.
According to plans, the building is set to be nearly three times the size of NSUOCO’s current space. Many current students have expressed enthusiasm about the new facility.
“We are all incredibly excited for a facility that can live up to the reputation of our school,” said NSUOCO student Brianna Germany, who expects to graduate in 2025.
Germany said it’s not likely that she will get to be in the building, but she does plan to come back for Continuing Education courses and potentially a residency.
“I know they are going to have amazing facilities for the students with updated equipment. The layout of their practice exam lanes and study areas look awesome, and they are even going to have an in-house gym,” she said. “That would would have been so nice to have that, so I know later generations will appreciate it!”
The new facility will have additional exam lanes, labs, classrooms, clinical conference rooms, seminar rooms, an auditorium, and optical shop. Dan Mabery, vice president of university relations, said construction is expected to take nearly two years. Afterward, the entire college will be moving to the new facility.
