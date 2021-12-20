Work continuing for a few weeks on Lewis Avenue

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department will be out on Lewis Avenue for the next few weeks.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews have been tearing out the asphalt and concrete to Lewis Avenue since the section was permanently closed to vehicle traffic. The goal is to create a safer environment for Northeastern State University students, and others walking the area.
The city and NSU closed the section of the roadway behind the University Center, and fenced off the area from Garrison Street and Lewis Avenue.
The plan is to add removable bollards – or short posts – for emergency vehicle traffic, as well as pavement for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Crews also laid asphalt at the Tahlequah City Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 20.
Completion of tearing out the asphalt and concrete on Lewis Avenue will depend on the weather.
