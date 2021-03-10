Workers say bad weather didn't disrupt city cemetery operations

Tahlequah City Cemetery employees said last month's winter weather didn't put them behind schedule.
Coordinator Jennifer Cruwell said the historic frigid temperatures and large amount of snow did cause the cemetery to close due to inaccessible roadways.
"It made the roads dangerous and we couldn't have burials because of the snow, but otherwise, it didn't really impact us that much," said Cruwell.
The cemetery holds over 13,000 occupied and reserved plots on 30 acres of land just off Fox Street.
Cruwell said they typically have an average of seven to nine burials per month.
"If our current trend continues, then we're looking at 90 in the past fiscal year. Sometimes it's more, and a week ago, we had six - and we didn't have any last week. November and December are when we had 10 or 12 a month," said Cruwell.
While the city cemetery gates were locked for the duration of the winter weather, Cruwell said there were no interruptions with operations.
"The funeral homes didn't want to schedule something during that weather, so we didn't have any interruptions," said Cruwell. "We opened up before the next funeral and the weather had cleared up by then."
The Tahlequah City Cemetery is open from 8 a.m. until dusk, but exceptions may apply.
