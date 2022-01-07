BROKEN ARROW — Green Country Workforce’s second annual “Growing Talent for Tomorrow” conference at the Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus has been postponed until April 8 due to concerns about the rising number of Omicron variant COVID-19 cases.
The one-day conference seeks to bring together state officials, employers and nonprofit organizations in the banquet hall on the Broken Arrow campus and virtually to discuss hiring strategies and tactics to help retain employees.
“Our goal is to bring employers together to solve common problems,” Rachel Hutchings, executive director of Green Country Workforce, said. “We also strive to connect other agencies and partners who are working on the same topics. It is exciting that employers want to share their successes with their peers.”
Scheduled speakers include NSU President Steve Turner and Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
The event will also host three panels designed to give attendees an opportunity to learn about how a diverse group of employers successfully recruit from a traditionally untapped workforce, and how to create an environment that helps those employees be successful.
The event will host three panels discussing:
• Hiring Immigrant and Diverse Populations – Recruiting and Retaining Diverse Talent.
• Hiring Justice-Involved – From a Human Resources Perspective.
• Retention Strategies amid the "Great Resignation"
Hutchings said people who are justice-involved and immigrants are disproportionately left out of the job market or underemployed and the impact of the ‘Great Resignation’ is being felt keenly by employers. She added several of Green Country Workforce’s Board members are recruiting, hiring and retaining employees successfully in these two areas.
"Partnering with Green Country Workforce creates energy for collaboration, intelligence and delivery for the communities we serve,” Dean of NSU’s College of Extended Learning Dr. Eloy Chavez said. ‘As Steve Jobs said, ‘Great things in business are never done by one person; they’re done by a team of people.’”
Interested participants can register for the event for a $75 fee which includes lunch. To register for the conference, visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/Conferences/growing_talent.aspx.
