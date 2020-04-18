WORKING FROM HOME: Employees share their challenges, weaknesses, and their issues with animals

With many companies transitioning their staff to work from home, employees have seen a significant increase in snacking, a decrease in business attire, and pets are receiving more attention than usual - for better or for worse.
Working remotely allows employees the comforts of home not afforded at work, but also provides ample opportunities for distraction.
"Well, working from home does have its perks, like staying in your PJs all day and not having to stick to a strict 8-5 schedule, but it also has its challenges," said Elizabeth Guthrie. "Staying focused and not letting yourself get distracted by laundry, dishes, naps or binge-watching Netflix is hard some days, but I make a list of the tasks I need to accomplish for work every day, and it makes it easier to reach my goal every day."
Guthrie, who works in the health care field, makes daily phone calls to the 55 people for whom she case manages to make sure they have everything they need, like food, medication, water, and home care. She said if the patients don't have those essentials, she tries to find ways to them what they need.
"For me, making sure these individuals have their essential services in their home makes it easy for me to stay on track while working from home, because making sure those who are vulnerable and at nursing facility level of care are able to remain in their homes comfortably makes me feel like I'm making a difference in their lives, especially during the current circumstances," said Guthrie.
Public places like libraries have been among the victims of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hubert Community Library Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe said she has been embracing her new home office, because she knows she might never "get the gift of this paid time off with my children again." Her two dogs and two cats have also had more received some extra love lately.
"I think the dogs are handling it the best, because they love so completely and seem to take each day as a gift," she said. "Cats, on the other hand, seem very annoyed at the disruption in their schedule."
When Sydney Nichols first heard she would be working from home, she was excited at the notion of only having to wake up, brush her teeth, and get on the computer to work.
"However, I came to find pretty quickly that if I didn't make coffee and put 'outside' clothes on, I wouldn't get nearly as much done," she said. "Luckily I had just started a big project, so I was able to fill my days by focusing on that in the beginning. The loneliness has started wearing on me, for sure, but I've gotten to where I can manage it with FaceTime or other video chat services."
While many people have found that working at home can allow for more distractions, Nichols has not had that issue.
"There are the typical distractions with housework staring at me in the face or my dog wanting attention, but it's not as hindering to my focus as a phone call or unwarranted conversation, and I'm getting things done much more quickly," she said.
"As for the kitchen, I try to stay as far away from there as possible. This staying at home all the time business has not helped my snacking habits at all."
While many workers have made the most out of it, some have not been satisfied with how their business has transpired.
April Wacoche said she's had trouble working with her boss.
"What I've experienced is I now know my boss and higher-ups do nothing," she said. "They actually get paid to do nothing. They can't answer questions. They can't help a customer. They can't do a whole lot. I sincerely think I don't need them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.