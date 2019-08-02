Working groups eye health care, accountability

Although the regular legislative session is over, lawmakers – including some serving Cherokee County – are still working.
The first Oversight Committee meeting for the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency was held Tuesday, and House and Senate leaders announced the formation of a bipartisan health care working group on Monday.
Senate Bill 1, which passed this year, created the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency. The overall goal was to increases transparency and accountability of any taxpayer dollars being spent by state agencies.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was appointed to serve on the LOFT and will lead one of the two working groups. His group will focus on designing a job description for the director of LOFT.
“[State Rep. Kyle Hilbert] and I have a meeting Monday in Tulsa to start looking at job descriptions and start looking at degrees that we feel like we need to look at, what specialties, look at some salaries, and basically come up with a job description,” said Pemberton.
The working group to come up with a job description will have to report back during the committee’s second meeting, which is Aug. 20. Pemberton said the group will look at other states with similar agencies to decide what kind of director will head up LOFT. He said they’ll look at people in finance, such as auditors and CPAs, but will keep it open to a wide variety of specialties.
“I don’t think we need to make it too narrow, because once you get in and start interviewing people, you may find someone in a certain degree area that you may have not even thought about very much, but would be just the ideal person for that office," said Pemberton.
Meanwhile, the other working group will likely report its recommendations later in the fall.
“They also set up a second working group that would create joint rules for the LOFT committee,” said Pemberton. “Since it’s going to be House and Senate – and bipartisan and bicameral – then we need to have joint rules.”
LOFT will also be conduct performance evaluations and independent audits, and the Legislative Service Bureau was given $1.7 million to fund the office for the 2020. While some appreciate the extra oversight of taxpayer dollars, some legislators believe the state is “overdoing it.”
“It’s a talking point for them to be able to say they’re trying to do some oversight,” said State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah. “We have a state auditor that if we funded her properly, they could come in and audit every state agency. What happens is we haven’t properly funded that office, so we’ve created another deal to do that.”
Meredith added that the new office isn’t “necessarily a bad thing,” but he thinks the Appropriations and Budget Committee should play more of a role in auditing state agencies.
While 14 legislators are working on the specifics of LOFT, another 20 will be working on a new Healthcare Working Group to “develop an Oklahoma solution for increasing access to health care and providing insurance coverage for more citizens,” which was announced by House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate Pro Temper Greg Treat on Monday.
In McCall’s announcement, he said the working group’s discussion will include more than just Medicaid.
“Health care is a very complex issue, and there is no cookie-cutter approach that is going to drive down costs, improve care and increase access,” said McCall. “It is going to take a comprehensive, multifaceted approach that considers not just what is wrong with the system but also what is working, and also what has worked and not worked in other states. That means we need to bring everyone together – patients, providers, policy experts, insurance carriers, facilities and state agencies – and find a way forward.”
The health care working group is expected to begin meeting on a weekly basis. According to the House of Represenative’s press release, the group will act similar to the state’s medical marijuana working group, which met last summer to develop a way to implement the provisions of State Question 788.
The new group has Meredith hopeful that something like increased health care or Medicaid expansion will come out of the group, but he also hopes it’s not all “for show.”
“We form a lot of working groups at the capitol,” said Meredith. “That’s kind of the way out of having to actually get something done.”
Meredith said he’s already spoken to several members of the 20-person committee, and he believes the “appetite” for Medicaid expansion is there.
“I think if it goes the right way, it will be a good deal,” said Meredith. “I’m hoping and praying that [they didn't just] form a committee to try to keep people from talking about it – so they can have a talking point, ‘Well, we have a working group to look at that.’”
The largest concern among legislators is expanding the state’s Medicaid system, and then later losing the federal dollars the state would receive. Pemberton said there will be some “serious conversations” in the working group on how the state could draw down the $900 million without tying Oklahoma’s hands, because to receive it, the state would also have to fork over $100 million itself.
“What happens if the federal dollars go away?” asked Pemberton. “That’s been one of the big issues that we’ve had. If you draw down $900 million and you have to pay 10 percent of that, and then all of a sudden three years later – once you’ve expanded – the federal government says, ‘Well, the money is gone,’ then we’d have to come up with $900 million more or cut all the programs.”
Pemberton thinks both sides of the aisle want to work toward some type of health care plan, and that one could come out of the working group to be introduced during next year’s regular session.
