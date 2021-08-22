Working on that back-to-school routine

Families with children are adjusting to school routines, which means waking up early and going to bed at a reasonable time to give the body plenty of rest. Whether children are entering kindergarten or 12th grade, the start of school can cause parents and students some anxiety. A child's education is greatly influenced by a parent's feelings and attitudes about school. It is important for parents to be positive and have a good attitude toward school to help their child to succeed.
For pre-K and kindergarten students, this is a major milestone for them and their parents. School is a place where a child will learn about how the world works, as well as about his or her own strengths, weaknesses and interests. For some children, it will be their first experience away from their home and parents. Other children may feel some anxiety because they are attending a new school.
It's important to allow enough time for a healthy breakfast, so set those alarms early and get moving. What is a healthy breakfast? Try to encourage a dairy source, at least an 8-ounce serving, whether it is milk to drink, on cereal or eating yogurt.
Encourage a whole grain. The USDA food guide encourages us to make half our daily grains whole grains. Be sure to check the nutrition label to see if the cereal or bread is whole wheat. To complete the meal, include a serving of fresh fruit; if possible, choose a fruit high in vitamin C, such as strawberries, cantaloupe, or a banana. Drinking a glass of water along with the food will maintain hydration for the start of the school day.
Studies have shown that students who start the day with a nutritious breakfast earn better grades and are better able to concentrate and make fewer mistakes than non-breakfast eaters. If the mornings are rushed, the child may be able to eat breakfast at school. Most schools offer excellent breakfast programs either in the cafeteria or in the classroom.
Once the day is over, establish an afternoon/evening routine. Set a regular time to work on any homework or school projects. Set aside some time to review the child's school papers. Parents can show support and enthusiasm by displaying artwork and other papers on the refrigerator, wall, or even taking them to work. Encourage your child to show and tell what he or she has learned at school that day.
School work, practicing an instrument, and sports practice should take precedence over watching television or playing electronic games. Make time for a family meal in the evening. Also, it is very important for children to get an adequate amount of sleep. Younger school-age children need from 10-11 hours of sleep each night.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
