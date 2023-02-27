Workshop offers tips on tree, plant pruning

Locals got their thumbs green and learned the basics of pruning plants during an Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club workshop on Feb. 24.
The workshop was held at the Cherokee County Community Building and conducted by Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service agriculture educator.
"Pruning is the removal or reduction of certain parts that are not required, no longer effective, or of no use to the plant," said Parolini. "Basically, it's not helping [the plant] out, so let's get rid of it before it causes any other issues."
Parolini went over the why, when, and how of pruning trees and plants. She explained that pruning can train plants to grow as desired, improve flower and foliage quality, and decrease the presence of disease and insects.
"The general rule of thumb for pruning plants is that it's best to do so during their dormant season or during the winter or early spring," she said.
The best time to prune can vary by specifies, but late spring, Parolini said, is the worst time to prune plants because their bark is slipping.
"In other words, there's active growth happening. So when we go through and make a cut, sometimes it can actually create more damage because that bark is really easy to move around, whereas in the dormant season, the water isn't there so it's really easy to make that clean cut," she said.
The goal of pruning is inflict as little damage as possible. A good toolkit, Parolini said, might including looping shears, hand pruners, a folding saw, and leather gloves for protection. However, tools should be cleaned between pruning plants to limit the spread of disease.
"It's like cross-contamination with food," said Heather Winn, OSU Extension educator, who livestreamed the workshop on the Extension office's Facebook page.
Smaller wounds, or cuts, limit water loss and the exposed surface for insects and disease to enter into the plant.
The workshop attracted around a dozen attendees, including OHCE member Ann Lamons. She has two peach trees on her property that she hopes to use Parolini's pruning tips on.
"I'm hoping pruning will keep [the peach trees] from breaking limbs and [help them with] producing more fruit," said Lamons.
Near the end of the workshop, Parolini addressed some common pruning myths, such as that plants can die if pruned during the wrong time of year.
"Plants can be injured on occasion but seldom are they killed by poorly-timed pruning," she said. "I say this all the time: Plants really want to survive. No matter how hard those people who have the 'black gardeners' thumbs' tell you that they can just kill plants, [plants] want to survive.'
Parolini said it takes a lot more than pruning at the wrong time to kill off a plants.
"Now, several years of improper pruning can kill off a plant, but if you go through and prune at the wrong time just once or twice, it's not gonna completely ruin it," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.