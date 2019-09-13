MUSKOGEE – A half-day workshop in Muskogee on how to implement more family positive workplace policies and practices will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with lunch provided, at Dal-Tile, 3801 Daltile Road.
The Potts Family Foundation, which has incorporated the Family Positive Workplace into its program of work, is hosting the event free of charge and open to the public.
“We are excited about sharing best practices by some of Oklahoma’s most qualified human resources professionals. This will be an excellent session for those businesses and organizations passionate about becoming a more family positive workplace for their current and prospective workforces,” said Craig Knutson, president and CEO of the Potts Family Foundation.
The workshop will include sessions on polices considered family positive, flexible workplace schedules, childcare resources, parenting tips for the first five years, and the role management can and must play to ensure success. The presenters come from a wide variety of companies and organizations, from Nextep Inc. in Oklahoma City to Tulsa Health Department.
“Each presenter brings professional expertise and perspective on topics critical to creating a positive workplace environment. We are very fortunate to have them together on one program to share their strategies of implementation and subsequent outcomes,” said Linda Turner, director of the Family Positive Workplace program for the Foundation.
To register for this free workshop, go to https://2019familypositivemuskogee.eventbrite.com.
For more information about the Foundation’s overall early childhood strategy and its Family Positive Workplace efforts, visit www.ok25by25.org or contact Turner or Knutson at the Potts Family Foundation at 405-486-4955.
