Workshop shows how landscaping can help boost area water quality

The city of Tahlequah and the Grand River Dam Authority hosted a workshop this week, demonstrating how landscaping can protect water quality.
City Stormwater Manager Mohamed Bassime said the event was his first outreach since he took on his new position.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Jeri Fleming, with GRDA ecosystems and watershed management department, told residents how water runoff from Tahlequah Creek travels into the Illinois River and makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico.
“Everything we do in the part of the watershed is going to affect that, and we need to think about that we all live in a watershed, and what we can do can make a difference,” said Fleming.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality develops a list of impaired waters – those not meeting their expected beneficial use. Fleming explained a "beneficial use" could be defined as drinking water, irrigation use, recreational use and agriculture use.
“If our streams are not meeting those beneficial uses, they’re impaired for some reason, and we have over 11,000 miles of streams in the state of Oklahoma that were impaired in some way,” she said.
Sixty-nine percent of those stream miles were impaired by excess pathogens, or bacteria, and 22 percent were due to turbidity. Twenty-two percent occurred because of low-dissolved oxygen and 18 percent for total-dissolved solids.
“The sources of these particular types of pollutants are things we can try to do something about, because they’re the result of stormwater runoff,” said Fleming.
Tended landscaping can help improve the water quality, and Fleming said there are several practices that can help ensure it.
“If you put down too much fertilizer or chemicals or pesticides that haven’t been absorbed, that’s all going to wash off. What happens to those nutrients when it enters the waterway, is it does exactly what it does on land,” she said.
Those nutrients make plants grow on land that will produce algae in waters.
“Our mowing practices can have an impact, so when we mow our grasses too short, we don’t allow it time for the roots to grow deeper. It takes about three to five days for the roots to start growing again,” said Fleming.
The longer grass grows, the deeper the roots go. Roots are a pathway for water and those help hold a yard in place.
“If you just have a really shallow root system and not a whole lot of grass, and you get a big rain event, you’re going to have erosion in your yard,” said Fleming.
Another practice is mulching a yard instead of bagging up fallen leaves.
“When I leave that grass on my lawn, it’s going to add nutrients back to your soil, and it’s going to add organic content to you soil. That can actually help your yard for more moisture, which means you have to water less,” said Fleming.
Mulching grass and leaves will also keep them from clogging the storm drains.
“When you start adding excess and too much, it overwhelms the system, and that takes a lot of oxygen. That’s when you start to get some dissolved oxygen issues in the fall,” she said.
Rain gardens can treat runoff as they filter water before it goes into a stream. There are two rain gardens in Tahlequah, in the McDonald’s and Walmart parking lots.
“They catch that runoff and the plants and soil are going to filter those pollutants out of the water before it returns the stream," Fleming said.
Another good practice to retain water on site is the use of rain barrels. These barrels capture water from a roof, and can hold it for later uses on lawns, gardens and indoor plants.
Attendees were given free rain barrels by GRDA and were shown how to install and use those.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.