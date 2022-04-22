A growing opioid crisis in Oklahoma has caught the attention of international experts, who say rural Cherokee County is a focal point of the epidemic.
The Northeastern State University Social Work Department, in cooperation with the Haruv Institute in Israel, launched its first workshop, "The Influence of the Opioid Epidemic on Children," on April 22 at the W. Roger Webb Auditorium. Event organizers invited speakers, including Dr. Jason Beaman, chair and clinical assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Oklahoma State University, who spoke on the science of opioids.
Opium comes from an unripe seed capsule of a poppy plant. When the plant is cut with a curved knife, a brown, syrupy liquid is released, and it is called opium. The liquid contains hundreds of chemicals, or acolytes, and drugmakers separate these into commonly known drugs, such as codeine, morphine, and thebaine, which is the active ingredient in oxycodone or Oxycontin.
“There are substances that occur in nature, not in our body, that also act on those receptors, and those substances come from opium poppy flowers,” said Beaman.
Eun-Jun Bang, a professor of social work at NSU-Broken Arrow and department chair, helped organize the workshop. He put the event together because he sees a need for opioid treatment in the community.
“The opioid crisis is an issue in the State of Oklahoma, especially in the rural Tahlequah area. That’s why we decided to bring this meaningful workshop to campus to train our students,” said Bang.
He also invited practitioners to teach students and to learn about the current state of the field.
Other presenters included Dr. Tessa Chesher and Dr. Sara Coffey, child and adolescent psychiatry at OSU Center for Health Services; Dr. Jennifer Hayes-Grudo, director of the Center for Integrative Research on Childhood Adversity and regents professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa; Dr. Amanda Morris, regents professor and the George Kaiser Family Foundation Chair in the department of psychology at OSU; and Johnna James, Chickasaw, CEO of Kilimpi Associates.
Students are expected to apply their knowledge to classroom instruction.
“They are going to write a reflection paper about what they’ve learned and put this knowledge into practice when they become social workers. A lot of our attendees are clinicians as well. They are going to use this information to put into practice,” said Bang.
NSU partnered with Haruv Institute, which connected the school with Opioid Crisis Network, who brought in the speakers.
“Our student social workers, they need to be trained in many different areas,” said Bang. “I’m sure this will help our students to learn about this issue in the field in Oklahoma. It will help them to and then intervene to help their clients.”
Miranda Rackers, a master’s student in social work, was among those who attended the event. She is also a mother of two, and she works at Grand Lake Mental Health program.
“Substance abuse is a topic that is needing more attention in the world,” said Rackers. “We really focus on rural populations and Native American populations and finding out we can address substance abuse problems in those populations. That would be such a big step,” she said.
Keith Cockle is graduating with his master’s in social work, and he is also recovering from substance abuse, so this workshop had particular meaning for him.
“I’m a father of two kids. I’m a substance abuse case manager at House of Hope in Grove, Oklahoma. So, I get to deal with addiction on a daily basis and I see the devastation it has on the individuals and the families that it touches,” said Cockle.
He came to learn about the resources available to locals.
“That’s one of the things that inhibits them from gaining back control of their life, is not having resources,” said Cockle.
