TULSA – A free workshop set for Saturday, Oct. 16, will feature digital projects created to commemorate the Greenwood District and the Tulsa Race Massacre and a special unveiling related to one of those projects will take place at the conclusion.
The Greenwood Digital Creators Showcase will highlight several digital projects that together help bring the history of Tulsa’s Greenwood District to the digital age. While the digital resources differ in scope and audience, they all work together to tell a fuller story of the past and present. Included in the showcase is the work of more than 200 Tulsa Community College and Tulsa Public Schools students.
Ideal for educators, all the projects are open access and free for public use. One of the sessions will feature panelists discussing Greenwood digital resources and pedagogy, or the science of teaching, as it relates to using the projects in the classroom.
The workshop is Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an in-person and an online option. Advance registration is required and the in-person capacity is being capped at 80 people at the Thomas K. McKeon Center for Creativity on the TCC Metro Campus, Ninth and S. Boston.
The schedule includes presenters from Brown University, Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center, John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, Tulsa Community College, University of Tulsa, and Urban Coders Guild. Sponsorship from the Tulsa Community College Foundation and the Oklahoma Humanities helped make the workshop possible.
Following the workshop, a special event will take place for the “Mapping Greenwood” project with a permanent outdoor QR code sign unveiled at the corner of 9th and S. Boston. The unveiling will take place at 2:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16.
