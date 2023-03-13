PARK HILL -- Guests will learn about historic chicken care practices during a workshop at Hunter's Home in Park Hill on Saturday, March 18, from 10-11 a.m. Many of the practices are still being used at the historic home.
The workshop will cover the basics of caring for free-range chickens, including keeping the animals watered and fed, tracking where they lay eggs and luring the flock back into the chicken coop to roost.
Participants can also meet the new Faverolle chicks at Hunter's Home. Faverolle chickens are known for their beards and feathered legs and feet.
This workshop is free with the regular cost of admission. It is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Call 918-456-2751 for more information. Hunter's Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill.
Visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome to view admission prices.
Hunter's Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
