Local advocates and community members took steps toward tackling food insecurity at a “Your Role in Ending Hunger” workshop at the Tahlequah Community Building on June 20.
The workshop featured Dwayne Sheridan, Community Engagement and Education manager for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, and was hosted by the OSU Extension Service and the Oklahoma Community Education members of Park Hill.
“By the end of today, I want to give you a couple things to have in mind that you can do if you meet somebody outside today who needs help, or you need help or know somebody who needs help – at least one thing you can do right away,” said Sheridan.
Sheridan emphasized three main points in his workshop: normalizing help, understanding the need, and acting with empathy.
“We’re going to talk about normalizing help, making asking and receiving help a normal, OK, wonderful thing,” said Sheridan.
Part of this, Sheridan said, is eliminating the stigma around asking for help.
“We all need help sometimes,” he said.
Sheridan helped his audience understand this concept with a thinking experiment. The participants split into groups to construct houses from different provided materials – like paper, markers, and pencils – although not everyone was provided the same items. They were then tasked with explaining their creations. Lora Buechele, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator, talked about her group’s house.
“We had two pieces of paper, two markers, and two pencils. So we utilized the resources we had to build four walls and a roof, an apple tree out back, and a vegetable and flower garden with a fence,” said Buechele.
Sheridan explained that everyone had to work with what they had, which was important part of the mindset behind normalizing help.
“You never know the situation people are in, you never know why a particular house may be set up the way it is. You have no idea what that person is going through or what they’re dealing with. Our goal is to really just help people when they have need and to not judge so much what we see on the outside,” said Sheridan.
To wrap up his presentation, Sheridan gave his audience three action items: sharing information, serving local pantries, giving food and/or money. He said those looking for food banks nearby can use the website okfoodbank.org/pantry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.