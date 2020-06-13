Hammerhead flatworms are undoubtedly one of the strangest-looking ground dwellers that you may come across while working your flower beds or vegetable garden. They are quite bizarre because they are certainly not something you would expect to find in your soil - and shouldn't for that matter. In the off chance that you do stumble across one of these little fellas, here is some information that you should know.
Hammerhead flatworms or hammerhead slugs (Bipalium spp.) are a terrestrial worm that possess a half-moon shaped head like that of a hammerhead shark but more rounded. They are typically lightly colored and may also have dark stripes along their backs and can measure up to a foot long. They were reportedly introduced to the United States from southeast Asia in 1901, and have become widely spread since.
They prefer hot, humid environments, but during the day they reside in shady or moist areas such as beneath rocks and logs or under a shrub near your water spigot, and they can be caught feeding and milling about at night. Hammerhead flatworms have been reported in greenhouses and gardens across the southern U.S. from Florida to southern California.
These worms are known to cause problems because unlike normal earthworms these guys are predators. Hammerhead flatworms are believed to consume the larvae of insect pests as well as slugs, so they have the potential to be a good guardian to your flowers and vegetables except for one tiny issue…they also prey on earthworms. They have been known to wipe out entire populations of earthworms if allowed to run amok. Earthworms are a critical component to healthy soil as they aid in breaking down organic matter and help to disperse organic forms of nutrients throughout the soil, which is where the problem lies.
These worms have been found in Oklahoma, but are a rare occurrence. Nonetheless, you should know what to do if you find them in your soil. Hammerhead flatworms are hermaphroditic and are capable of reproducing through fragmentation - much like a normal earthworm - so you should not cut them up to exterminate them, as this will only worsen your issue by allowing them to multiply more easily.
It has been reported that a citrus oil and water mix in a spray bottle can be effective. Simply mix no more than two ounces of citrus oil with a cup of water inside a spray bottle and go hunting. Citrus oil can damage plant tissues so be sure to move the hammerhead flatworm to a hard surface (gravel or driveway) before spraying. Some who have experienced these critters have reported that a sprinkle of salt or a spray of vinegar can also be effective. Again, move the flatworm to a hard surface before salting or applying vinegar as these products may alter the pH of your soil.
These worms are not native and can pose a serious threat to native fauna if left unchecked. In most cases, these worms are not numerous enough to pose a serious threat, so it is your choice to either observe these alien-like critters or to dispose of them. If you do run across one (or many), please contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
