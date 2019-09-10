The annual ceremony commemorating the American response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
Sponsored by the Cherokee County Veterans Council and its 13 individual service organizations, the event renews efforts to "never forget" those 3,000-plus people who perished that day and those who bravely came to the rescue of thousands more.
Prayers, musical presentations and wreath-laying by each Council organization will be part of the ceremony. The public is urged to attend this free event.
