Wrecker driving takes work, skill

Those in the wrecker service industry say it takes a special person to be a driver, be on-call 24/7, and witness the carnage that comes with the job.
Tahlequah Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whittmore also owns Robbins Wrecker Service and he said a typical day on the wrecker side is a busy one.
“We wait for our calls and then take them. We usually have a lot lined up in the mornings so you take those and get those done as fast as you can before your next one,” Whittmore said. “Some days that lasts up until the evening before you’re caught up,”
Not all days are crammed with call after call. Whittmore said they do have their slow days, and slow months.
“During down time we perform maintenance our trucks and keep them clean,” he said.
Devin Gordon, owner and operator of Cherokee County Wrecker Service, said Thursdays are his slower days while Februarys are his slowest months.
“I clean and catch up on the paperwork that’s accumulated over the week,” Gordon said. “Being a one-man show, all duties and responsibilities fall on me, beginning with making sure my truck and myself are both fit for duty and ready to handle whatever our customers’ needs may be.”
A common misconception that Whittmore and Gordon would like to address is working during inclement weather, such as snow and ice.
“When it comes to getting out to the rural areas where the streets haven’t been taken care of, we could throw chains on our tires and make it. In my early years, I’d do that and I’d go for anything. The older I got I realized that the squeeze isn’t worth the juice,” Whittmore said.
He said there’s a lot of risks involved in getting his wrecker in and out of places including tearing up the trucks and getting hurt.
“People will call and say they can’t get their Escalade up their driveway. That’s a four-wheel drive and if you can’t get up your driveway, I probably can’t get my two-wheel drive wrecker up your driveway,” he said.
While there are no college courses for someone to pursue the wrecker service, Whittmore said a lot of it is on-the-job training and continuing education.
“There are WreckMaster classes you can take and now the Oklahoma Wrecker Owners Association [is] hosting classes at different places,” he said.
The requirements to obtain a wrecker license is owning or leasing a wrecker vehicle and having an office occupied by the wrecker operator.
"Each new wrecker owner and driver of a wrecker/towing vehicle must have successfully completed a minimum of 16 hours of approved course of training," the state statute says.
The owner or driver may also have a minimum of two years of experience on the following: Traffic Incident Management (TIMS), and one can enroll at http://oktim.org; wrecker vehicle recovery controls; connecting or loading vehicle onto wrecker; tying down and securing vehicle to wrecker; wrecker operation safety; and annually completing four hours of continuing education approved by the Department of Public Safety.
Whittmore said safety is a big concern for them whether they’re working in extreme heat and cold temperatures or working along side a busy highway.
One thing people may not be aware of is the amount of time one wrecker spends on a crash. Some may take no more than 10 minutes while others can last for several hours.
“We know we’re there as long as it takes to get the job done,” Gordon said. “You learn to look away from the ugly stuff and to work around it.”
There are eight wrecker services on rotation logs between the Tahlequah Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Northeastern State University PD, Cherokee Nation, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
What's next
The second part in this series will cover the equipment wreckers use in their line of work.
