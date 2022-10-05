Wrecker operators talk challenges, lessons with the job

Wrecker drivers face a number of dangers while on the job and they say it’s a new lesson everyday.
Ray Teague, owner and operator of Three A Towing, has been in the business for 25 years and he said no two calls are the same.
“It’s a lot of trial and error. Every time you do a call it’s a learning experience. There’s nobody who knows all of it and there’s nobody who is too damn smart to learn either,” Teague said. “There’s a big adrenaline rush to it too and once you do it awhile it is very addicting.”
Wreckers said there’s a lot of geometry involved with the job and Mark Whittmore, owner of Robbins Wrecker Service, said mechanical skills are a must especially on the recovery side.
“A lot of times you have to figure the angle out to get the vehicle out the best way. Math even plays a factor for the wrecker driver,” Whittmore said. “The truck weighs this much so do I need an anchor point? That’s the tree — do I change my angle since I have to pull this up 90 degrees? How am I going to do that?”
He said wreckers will look around at their surroundings to see what they can use in order to get the vehicle or equipment recovered.
One of the biggest challenges wreckers face is getting paid and Teague said the longer it takes to get paid, the bigger the bill adds up.
“The bigger the bill, the more people get angry and people don’t understand what we’re paying for — fuel, tires, insurance. Everything that has to do with the industry has probably doubled and we’re still working on 2014 rates,” he said.
Teague’s son works with him in the business and they operate with three flatbed trucks and a winch truck.
There are eight wrecker services on rotation logs between the several emergency responder agencies in and around Tahlequah and each one have different vehicles and equipment. Teague said there are times when his equipment just cannot get the job done and another wrecker will be called in.
Whittmore operates with two flatbeds and a medium-duty wrecker, which has the ability haul bigger equipment such as school buses.
“Ideally, the [Oklahoma Highway Patrol] troopers get out there and they don’t do very much anymore, but they used to tell the dispatcher, ‘Hey, you better send a flatbed or you better send a winch truck,’” Teague said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Transportation are the governing bodies for wrecker driver safety. DOT jurisdiction applies while wreckers are being operated on federal roadways while OSHA has jurisdiction over loading and unloading off of the roadways.
All towing equipment on the vehicles should be regularly serviced and in compliance with all safety regulations and all wreckers are to carry and have emergency equipment inspected and updated.
What’s next
The third part in this series will cover the insurance aspect of the wrecker service industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.