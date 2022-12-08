Wreckers, others plead for drivers to be considerate

Employees in the wrecker industry are pleading for drivers to “Slow Down, Move Over” after an area wrecker was killed on the job.
John Mills, 31, of Muskogee, was assisting a stranded motorist on U.S. Highway 69, close to Wagoner, on Nov. 26, when he was struck and killed by a driver. That driver might not have realized that tow truck drivers are considered "second responders."
According to state law, Title 47 Chapter 11, Section 11-314 that is cited as “Bernardo’s Law,” the driver of a motor vehicle is to change lanes or reduce their speed when approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, including a stationary vehicle that is displaying flashing lights, "...or a licensed wrecker that is displaying a flashing amber light, a combination red or blue light or any combination of amber, red or blue lights."
Bryan Albrecht, president of the Oklahoma’s Wrecker Owners Association, said wreckers aren’t supposed to drive with their red and blue lights on, but those lights do draw more attention to motorists.
“We are not covered under state statute to run red and blue lights down the highway. If we are on an accident scene, we pick up a wrecked vehicle that has debris hanging off of it, we’ve got to run below the minimum speed limit where we are causing a hazard to the motoring public,” Albrecht said.
A wrecker driver is killed every six days, according to AAA, but Albrecht said that number has decreased, fortunately.
“It’s still too high. If there’s one, that’s too much. I believe that number is improving but it’s still got a long way to go,” he said.
Albrecht calls Mills’ death “extremely frustrating,” as these drivers are called out to do a job to help and they can’t come home.
“You’re in a dangerous position anyway from the start, which we recognize and have to accept because we knew that when we got into the business. However, when you know there’s a state law that requires people to move over or slow down to give you a little bit of a safe cushion, a safe area to work, and they’re not doing that, it’s very frustrating,” he said.
Close to 100 wreckers showed up for Mills’ funeral in Muskogee, and all of them escorted him to his final resting place. Many paid tributes to the young husband and father while pushing for change and awareness.
“We implore the community to remember to move over for emergency vehicles. Not only is it the law, but it could prevent another loss as heartbreaking as this,” said Nick Ragsdale of Ragsdale’s Towing and Recovery.
Albrecht explained it best: Wreckers working on the highway are the equivalent to someone working on a shooting range.
“You’re on a rifle range and your job is to change out targets and man the targets. Are you going to go work on those targets with a live range or are you going to shut the range down? Working on the interstate is no different for us, because every vehicle is no different than a bullet coming out of a gun. I don’t have control of it, I don’t know where it’s pointed, I know where it’s intended to be going,” he said.
Wreckers aren’t the only ones who deal with drivers who won't move over. Police officers, firefighters, and EMTs got through trainings to determine where to position their vehicles once on scene.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said it happens a lot, especially with drivers who are “rubber-necking.” He said they’ve almost hit firefighters who are directing traffic, they’ve almost hit the vehicle in front of them, and that's the reason TFD usually runs an engine in the high-impact places.
The engine, or the big fire truck, is there to keep traffic away from those working crash sites.
Baker said he understands it’s human nature to migrate toward a fire or an accident. However, he stresses that the public needs to take into account that professional help is on the way, and those professionals need to get to the scene in a safe and timely fashion.
Albrecht said educating the public is a start when it comes to change after a tragedy such as Mills’ death.
“The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office has done for the past several years an 'ENDUI Campaign.' Federal government puts grant money out there that allows for that to be done,” he said.
He’s ready for a campaign as such to be done for the “Slow Down, Move Over” movement, and it’s something he may see in 2023. The grant funds available in the past came with restrictions on what they could be used for, and the “Slow Down, Move Over” push wasn’t an approved “topic” for use of the funds.
Albrecht said he was informed that restriction is supposed to change next year, and this movement could be one of the topics discussed.
“We’re hopeful that we can get some support stirring up, and just maybe, we get a grant to work toward that type of a push and get that type of public safety announcement produced,” he said.
