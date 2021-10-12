United Wrestling Entertainment organizers say they'll be back, bigger and better than ever, with an event that will benefit the Northeastern State University cheer squad.
UWE has entertained audiences in Tahlequah since 2009. Its brand of entertainment is unique to the area because fans come from all walks of life. Most of the wrestlers have day jobs through which they support themselves. Wrestling is more of a hobby for them, and also a way to give back to the community.
On Oct. 16, they will return to NSU at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5. They are wrestling with a purpose, which this year is to raise money for the cheerleaders.
“This Saturday it is a culmination of 12 years. It’s our anniversary show. Everything explodes about our event,” said Brad Eubanks, who goes by “The Man They Call Fuel” in the ring, or simply, “Fuel.”
Eubanks was introduced to wrestling 31 years ago when he witnessed his first live World Championship Wrestling event at the Jack Dobbins Field House on Nov. 17, 1990.
“Sting won the title from Ric Flair. I was the only kid with my face painted. I got to sit in the front row. Thirty-one years later, I’m now going to support the Riverhawk cheer team,” said Eubanks.
He has lived in Tahlequah his whole life, having attended Greenwood Elementary, Central Academy, Tahlequah Middle School, and Tahlequah High School. He has worked for the Cherokee Nation for 15 years, and recently took a position to recruit foster homes for the Indian Child Welfare Association. Eubanks is also a board member for the Help In Crisis.
“What’s cool about our audience is that in attendance, we’ve got from infants to grandmas and grandpas. Some fan bases have a specific kind of demographic. Ours is everyone; we have something for everyone. It helps to keep people engaged. They get attached to the characters. They want to see what happens next,” he said.
Some of the other performers are local. Others come from Tulsa, Missouri, and even Texas. Most have regular jobs, and a couple of them do this full-time.
“There’s a bunch of us that are like Clark Kent and turn into Superman. Some of the guys are more super-villains. We get to make a comic book come to life,” said Eubanks.
UWE wrestlers have a relationship with NSU and the Fitness Center. Eubanks, and others, work out every day to keep themselves in form for the ring. In the past, they have also taught fitness classes to promote a healthier lifestyle.
“Since the pandemic, we’ve slowed down teaching. We developed this class called Pro Wrestling Fitness. It combines CrossFit with pro wrestling. You get to use the ring as gym equipment. We incorporate some of the things we do in the ring with fitness. It is coached by Jon Cross, but his real name is Jon Bloodworth. Hopefully after more settles down, we can revamp our classes and get it started,” he said.
Eubanks explained that wrestlers, like himself, go the the gym every day, but the way their shows are set up, they do not need to spend countless hours rehearsing. Each wrestler has attended training wherein they learn how to give and take hits. While some of the show is scripted, about 80 percent of it is improvised.
“It goes back to our original training and making sure this is how we protect ourselves and our opponent. You develop it so long it becomes natural,” he said. “We’ve been wrestlers since 2002."
For Eubanks, wrestling is important because of the fans. He said one fan told him he had attended his father’s funeral that same day, but for those two hours, he didn’t think of it. He has talked with other fans who experience heartache and other kinds of sicknesses and maladies who come to watch them perform to escape their realities.
“We do shows for kids with cancer. For two hours, they got to be a part of a world where there is no cancer. They are in a world enjoying themselves having a great time,” he said. “Plus, giving funds. That’s what were all about. We also live our dream by getting to perform."
Presale tickets are available at all X-Press Stop locations and cost $8. Buyers will receive a free fountain drink and a chance to win a prize at the event. NSU students with an ID will get in for $5. Tickets at the event will cost $12.
