Wright Real Estate's Kimble earns Grand Centurian award

Jasen Wright, broker/owner of Century 21 Wright Real Estate announced that Century 21 Real Estate recently recognized sales affiliate Edna Kimble with the Century 21 Grand Centurion Producer Award, following successful 2021 sales totals.
The Grand Centurion Producer award is presented to sales affiliates of Century 21 who earn $864,000 in sales production or 195 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.
"Receiving the Grand Centurion Producer award is a tremendous accomplishment for Edna Kimble and is a testament to their unwavering commitment to professional excellence and customer satisfaction," said Wright. "Kimble is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Tahlequah community and a major contributor to our overall success."
Kimble was recognized by the president and CEO of Century 21, Michael Miedler.
"The power of the Century 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Edna Kimble who always elevate and give 121 percent to their clients throughout the entire client relationship," said Miedler. "So as we celebrate their accomplishments we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice."
Century 21 Wright Real Estate is a full-service brokerage located at 103 Mimosa Lane.
