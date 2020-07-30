A Tahlequah man entered a guilty plea in district court for being a felon in possession of a firearm and threatening to harm a federal offical’s family.
An indictment alleged that in January 2020, Hurley Dewayne Pitts, 46, possessed a firearm that had been shipped and transported through interstate commerce. The crime is punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, or both. Pitts also plead guilty to influencing a federal official by threatening family members. The crime is punishable by 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, or both.
The charges arose from a probe by the Tahlequah Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The indictment further alleged that Pitts threatened to assault, kidnap, and murder the immediate family members of a Task Force officer for the FBI.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder accepted the plea, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Compton prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.