A Tahlequah man entered a guilty plea in district court for being a felon in possession of a firearm and threatening to harm a federal offical’s family.

An indictment alleged that in January 2020, Hurley Dewayne Pitts, 46, possessed a firearm that had been shipped and transported through interstate commerce. The crime is punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, or both. Pitts also plead guilty to influencing a federal official by threatening family members. The crime is punishable by 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, or both.

The charges arose from a probe by the Tahlequah Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The indictment further alleged that Pitts threatened to assault, kidnap, and murder the immediate family members of a Task Force officer for the FBI.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder accepted the plea, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Compton prosecuted the case.

