The Yard-By-Yard program through the Cherokee County Conservation District offers homeowners and businesses information to create lawns that boost animal diversity instead of harming them with lawn practices.
“[Without] pollinators, lots of things will change,” said Cheryl Cheadle, Blue Thumb volunteer coordinator. “No insects [means] no birds because birds feed their babies with insects. We have to rethink [the way we landscape our yards] to help cool an overheated earth. More prairie type areas versus short bare lawns. Mowed lawns create more heat.”
The Yard-by-Yard Community Resiliency Project is sponsored by Blue Thumb and is operational in the Cherokee County Conservation District.
The goal is to have functional yards to benefit nature.
Blue Thumb is a statewide citizen science program that trains volunteers to monitor creeks and streams. The organizations goal is to empower people to protect water in their area from pollution.
“We have lost a lot of animal diversity in the last 50 years. The yard-by-yard community resiliency program has recommended conservation actions that can be taken,” Cheadle said.
For a yard to be certified in the Yard-By-Yard project, a homeowner or business must use five practices across four categories on the certification. The categories to choose from are soil, water, food and habitat.
Under soil, options to check off are the use of organic mulch; an on-site composting system; mulch mowing rather than bagging clippings; using compost amendments; and, increasing the lawn height to at least 3 inches.
Options under water are having a xeriscape design and/or using drought-tolerant plants; efficient irrigation systems; using rain barrels to capture water for irrigation; and use of a rain garden or bioswale to capture, slow and infiltrate rainwater.
The category of food lists the presence of a vegetable garden, either in the ground or containerized; an herb garden; using cover crops or companion plantings; planting fruit-producing trees or shrubs; the integration of grazing or pasture animals; and maintenance of hone hives for honey production.
For the category habitat, the choices are using native or well-adapted plants to Oklahoma; planting host plants such as milkweed for Monarch butterflies; removal of invasive plants, lawn and turf grass; utilizing functional and flowering lawn species, such as clover, that is protected and not mowed; having plant diversity providing nectar and pollen; the presence of native trees and shrubs; bee hotels or birdhouses and/or bat boxes; and incorporating rock or brush piles.
Several people in the Tahlequah area have signed up, but more are needed, Cheadle said.
“We need caring citizens involved, and need to be having conversations about taking care of our earth,” Cheadle said. “The idea is this is a different way to see beauty in your yard. This goes beyond simply keeping it mowed short.”
According to Cheadle who has been involved with the Yard-By-Yard project since its inception, frequent mowing, watering, and fertilizing does not allow for the healthy levels of animal diversity needed to combat climate change.
Blue Thumb is one of several dedicated sponsors for the Yard-By-Yard Project.
Get involved
To participate in this conservation effort, reach out to the Cherokee County Conservation District at 918-456-1924 or visit www.bluethumbok.com.
