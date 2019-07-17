The Tailholt Community Organization is having a community yard sale Saturday, July 20, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Caney Community Center in Welling.
The sale will be inside and will have multiple family booths. Concessions, including pulled pork dinners and sandwiches, will be available. All proceeds from the concession will go to the TCO Hospitality Fund.
For more information, call 918-316-0576 or visit Tailholt Community Organization on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.