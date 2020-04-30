Sav A Lot and Oasis Health Foods in Tahlequah are struggling to keep some of their items stocked due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The two hottest items at Sav A Lot are yeast and pinto beans. Toilet paper and dairy products are also being heavily consumed.
“I tell you what, just about everything’s selling,” Sav A Lot owner Rod Taylor said on Thursday, April 30. “I think that because people are eating more at home, stuck at home, they are rediscovering cooking, and so it’s running the gamut.
Many stores, including Reasor's, are having trouble keeping dry yeast in stock, suggesting bread-making is becoming popular again.
“Yeast is a very big item right now, and we don’t even have any right now. We have a lot of people asking for it. It’s one of those items that you wouldn’t think would be hard to get right now, but it is," said Taylor. "Pinto beans is another one that’s hard to come by. Those two items are the biggest right now."
Typically, everything else they've been able to get.
"There for a while, flour was hard, rice was hard, and toilet paper, obviously," Taylor said. "All of that has come back in, but the yeast and the beans are hard items to get right now.”
Oasis’ in-store restaurant remains closed, but Manager Cari Mack is selling plenty of health items, such as Vitamin C and herbal teas.
“There’s a lot of things we can’t get,” Mack said. “We’re selling a lot of immune support, Vitamin C, zinc, all kinds of herbal teas. We’re definitely selling more Vitamin C and other immune-building supplements since the virus. We’re also selling quite a bit of groceries like fresh produce and baking supplies.”
