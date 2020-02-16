Every year we receive numerous calls about bore holes in trees. Almost without exception the pest is a bird called the yellow-bellied sapsucker.
Sapsuckers drill one-fourth-inch holes in over 250 species of trees and vines. These holes will all be in neat horizontal or vertical rows. As the holes fill with sap it attracts insects that the sapsuckers feed on. They also sally from their perches to catch insects in the same manner as flycatchers. Sap composes only about 20 percent of their diet and is especially important in late summer and autumn when other food sources are scarce.
Early in the spring, the sapsucker tests many trees around a selected site by making sample drillings before selecting the ones it prefers. The selected trees are visited several times a day for the rest of the season. Sapsuckers feeding on shade and ornamental trees leave unsightly bleeding wounds that attract bees, hornets, and wasps.
After several years of feeding on the same tree, large patches of bark may die and fall off. Many limbs are killed and if the trunk is girdled the whole tree is killed. Many forest trees are attacked high in the crowns making drilling and wounds less evident. On high quality hardwoods, sapsucker wounds cause a grade defect that lowers the value of the tree.
There are four species of sapsuckers. They all have the same feeding habit of drilling holes in live trees. The adult birds are eight inches long with a pale yellow belly, white wing stripe, and crimson head. The male has a crimson chin and throat, distinguishing him from the female whose chin and throat are white.
The yellow-bellied sapsucker is a member of the woodpecker family and it is the only woodpecker that damages live trees.
Woodpeckers are classified under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act as migratory insectivorous birds and are protected by state and federal law. This is the same law that protects the cattle egrets. Because of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service restrictions homeowners are limited to scarring off or harassing a sapsucker that is causing damage.
Hanging shiny objects in the tree has been successful. Repellents such as Tanglefoot, Bird Stop and Roost-No-More can be applied to tree trunks and limbs to discourage feeding. Treating the damaged area with pruning sealer has successfully repelled sapsuckers that were damaging fruit trees.
In 1918, the U.S. Congress passed the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. It has been amended eight times. The Act implements various treaties between the U.S., Canada, Japan, Mexico, and the former Soviet Union. It instructed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop regulations on the harvest of ducks, geese, brants, coots, gallinules, rails, snipes, woodcocks, crows, and dove. The original intent was to stop the slaughter of thousands of migratory birds on an international basis.
In the 85 years since Congress passed the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services has issued numerous federal regulations on how and under what circumstances a hunter may take a migratory bird.
In the past, there have been instances of attempts to modify the law. Most attempts have met with stiff resistance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and their allies.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
