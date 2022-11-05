'Yellowstone' star Mo Brings Plenty to be at Hard Rock bar in Tulsa

TULSA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar on Nov. 9 from 7-8 p.m.
The meet and greet is free and open to the public.
The enrolled Lakota Nation tribal member is best known as "Mo Brings Plenty," on Paramount Network's record-breaking series, "Yellowstone." He's also starred as "Ottawa Jones" in the Peabody award-winning Showtime series, "The Good Lord Bird."
Brings Plenty has portrayed several historical Indian warriors. He has twice played Charlie Soap - husband of the late Wilma P. Mankiller, the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, in "The Cherokee Word for Water" and "The Glorias."
When he isn't in front of the camera, he is behind it serving as a consultant for producer Taylor Sheridan focusing on ensuring the authenticity of all Native American storylines, set designs, hair, make-up, and costumes.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff's and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.
The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
