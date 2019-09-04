The Yes on 802 campaign will host a signature collection training in Tahlequah on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m., in the NSU Continuing Education office, 512 N. Muskogee Ave.
The Yes On 802 campaign is working to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020. It is supported by a growing coalition of doctors, nurses, patients, business executives, nonprofit organizations, health care advocates and hospitals.
The training comes with less than two months left to collect the 178,000 signatures required before the deadline. S.Q. 802 could bring more than $1 billion in tax dollars back from Washington every year to deliver health care for nearly 200,000 Oklahomans, help keep rural hospitals open, and create thousands of jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.