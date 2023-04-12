When Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner was young, his grandfather would ask him, “Who are you?”
“A boy,” he would reply.
That, and other answers Warner gave, weren’t what the older man was looking for.
“He would say, ‘You are Cherokee. That’s [who] you are,’” Warner told an audience at Northeastern State University April 12.
Warner led a discussion with Cherokee Simeon Gipson and Muscogee Creek Sharon Mouss during the 50th annual Symposium on the American Indian.
Warner said elders are vital in passing tribal traditions over to young people, and also helping adapt to the flexibility faced as American Indians adapt to a changing society.
“A common shared value among indigenous people is the importance of our elders,” he said.
Warner asked Mouss and Gipson to define elder.
“We have old people, and we have elders,” said Mouss. “They are people who have the respect of the group. They have age, experience, wisdom.”
Elders have a perspective of what a tribal community should look like, they agreed. They care about interaction between members, about preserving a healthy community. They can help resolve differences that arise.
“I think the role of the elder is not to answer questions, but to ask you questions that will make you think of what the answer is,” said Gipson.
Mouss stressed the importance of people – people who know each other, know what is expected, people who can carry on and build toward the future. You have to know what the problem is before you can fix it.
Warner said elders may appreciate the importance of figuring out a progress rather than seeking a quick resolution, which might not get to the heart of the problem.
“I don’t know if the roles have changed, but the elders have changed,” said Mouss.
Her grandma didn’t work outside the house. She tended the home and farm. Her mother kept the matrilineal nature of the Muscogee Creek people, but as her children grew up she became more involved in her community. She taught for a while, helped get roads paved and worked for other positive community actions.
Mouss, on the other hand, lives in town and doesn’t want to move to the farm or spend time planting a garden.
“I am a change from the old stuff. I can still do all of the old stuff, but my life is different from my elders,” she said. “I feel like the culture is embedded in me.”
Gipson also pointed out the need for change.
“It has changed, like anything that is alive changes,” he said. “For a culture to survive it has to change. Some things are in today’s culture but not in that of our ancestors. For culture to survive, it has to keep up.”
Technology is one such change — one Gipson addressed with humor when his phone began making noise. He turned it down, placed it in his pocket and resumed the discussion.
Warner asked how people today can live a Cherokee – or other tribe – life in the 21st century.
A good moral conviction is essential, Gipson said.
Mouss said core values include respect and humility. She said people should learn the correct way to perform traditions and learn from the past.
“Our land is the ultimate value we have. We need to maintain and preserve our land,” she said.
Warner said it’s important to preserve the balance between head and heart, logic, and emotion.
Mouss would like to see a roundtable of elders to meet with leaders and discuss tribal issues.
“Communication is the key,” said Gipson.
