With some sugar, milk, cream and freezing temperatures, the delicacy that has captured the tastebuds of people around the world was created.
Ice cream has long been a preferred treat among people of all ages. Apparently, it's also the preferred snack of Oklahomans.
The self-proclaimed "sweet treat specialists" Funky Chunky released a survey recently, asking Okies what the state's official sweet snack should be, if they were to choose. Beating out fried pies, ice cream won the consensus.
There are a few different places to find ice cream in Tahlequah, including Braum's, The Rollie Pollie, and Sonic. The Twig still sells gelato, but it also specializes in coffee. And places like Del Rancho and Southside Drive-In offer to-die-for malts and shakes.
At Braum's, customers can get a variety of frozen snacks, like light ice cream, frozen yogurt, no sugar added yogurt, old-fashioned ice cream, and sherbet. Manager Clarissa Wagnon said besides the regular chocolate and vanilla flavors, the chocolate chip cookie dough is one of the favorites.
"We go through that pretty quickly," she said.
At Sonic, aficionados can find hot fudge sundaes, typical vanilla cones, shakes, and Sonic Blasts, which are mixtures of ice cream and candy.
After opening on Main Street in the downtown area last year, The Rollie Pollie is visited frequently by students, families, and anyone with a hankering for ice cream.
However, it's not the average most dessert people are used to.
"It's rolled ice cream," said Manager Angel Sawney. "We have a liquid base and then we put it on our plates that are set at anywhere from minus 15 degrees to minus 18 degrees. We put whatever you guys want inside the ice cream, we chop it all up, mix it up, and it freezes on the plate. We'll then spread it out and roll it up."
All of The Rollie Pollie's servings are dressed like a regular sundae after they're rolled up. The most popular flavor, according to Sawney, is probably the unicorn, which is a cotton candy-flavored ice cream. Other favorites are strawberry cheesecake, which comes with vanilla, homemade cheesecake, and a strawberry; and the birthday cake, which comes with vanilla, Little Debbie birthday cake, and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.
The Twig, owned by Brian Berry, offers gelato flavors like cookies and cream, tiger's blood, pumpkin spice, caramel cashew, pistachio, dark chocolate, peanut butter cup, vanilla, and salted caramel.
The Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers about their favorite flavors via social media, and many respondents said they favored rocky road, black walnut, chocolate, Ben and Jerry's Chunky Monkey, butter pecan, cookies and cream, and much more.
Sarah Johnson said her favorite is chocolate almond ice cream from Bruam's.
"And I vote that Braum's should be the official ice cream of Oklahoma," she said.
While at it, the snack survey also discovered some people just don't like to share. One out of three respondents to the survey admitted that they hide treats around the house, ensuring their safety from other mouth-watering members of the household.
It appears Tahlequah folks aren't any different when it comes to concealing their goodies, as several people have found places to stash their ice cream or other sweets.
Angelica Avila said she's found a place to hide her mint ice cream from her kids.
"Hide it under the frozen veggies; they never go for those," said Avila.
Some fans have found a place away from the refrigerator to stock up on ice cream. Esther Wineinger said she hides her Blue Bell's Cookie Two Step in the deep freezer.
Sweet toothers looking to score some ice cream might waste their time by asking Kelsee Rae.
"I refuse to tell anyone where I hide my sweets," she wrote.
Other people will share their secret hiding place, but at a price.
"If I told you my secret place, then I would have to kill you," said Kay Casady.
