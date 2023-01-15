Go Ye Village has named Paula Young as the new health care administrator for the licensed care neighborhoods.
Young will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the Assisted Living and Health Center - nursing home - for the Village.
She has more than 10 years of health care administrator experience and 33 years of experience in the health care and long-term care industry. Young holds a State of Oklahoma Nursing Home Administrator license and has completed residencies at hospitals and long-term care clinics across the state, including Parkview Hospital in El Reno, Clinton Indian Hospital in Clinton, Highland Park Nursing Home also in Clinton, and Cherokee Nation Tribal Complex in Tahlequah.
"We are so pleased Paula has joined our executive leadership team," said Steve Thomas, executive director of Go Ye Village. "Her love of people and desire to serve senior adults fits perfectly with the mission and ministry of Go Ye Village."
Young owns and directs the operation of Young Foot and Medical Clinic in Tahlequah, and will continue her clinic responsibilities.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in Allied Health Administration/Gerontology with a double minor in Business Administration/Statistics and Chemistry from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Young is a member of the Indian Capital Technology Advisory Board of Directors, the Cherokee Country CASA Board of Directors, and the Northeastern Health System Healthcare Council. She has previously been an advisor on the Community Advisory Council Tahlequah, a member of the Kiwanis of Tahlequah Chapter, Eastern Star Lodge of Masonic Lodge, and the Elder and Deacon Committee.
Go Ye Village is a Christ-focused 55 plus lifestyle community in Tahlequah. With a focus of demonstrating the love of Christ toward others, Go Ye Village provides a positive and safe living community for senior adult residents. Go Ye Village is a nonprofit organization governed by a board of 13 ordained ministers, missionaries, and laypersons. For more information, go to goyevillage.org.
