The Tahlequah Young Lions Obstacle Course is getting ready to start its 2023 season with new features and an open house.
David Mainprize, owner of the course, said his organization will be hosting the open house March 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and will kick off the season’s first classes March 27.
Mainprize said he tries to add new obstacles each year, and is working to complete for future classes a 100-meter course, similar to the one seen on the show “American Ninja Warrior.”
“I build for a lot of other companies, or I have in the past, so in the past couple of years at the obstacle course championships, they’ve gotten really popular to have the 100-meter course,” said Mainprize. “Everybody wants the short course now. They used to like the longer courses, so that’s something we are bringing back over here.”
Tina Brewer, a mother of three children at Young Lions, said incorporating new challenges helps to give the course some variety and stimulates participants' brains and bodies.
Brewer said if children are not involved with typical sports at school, there are few ways they can test their physical limits. Brewer has an 8-, 10-, and 13-year-old child involved with Young Lions.
“I would say when they are out there on the course, everybody is a team,” said Brewer. “They can be competitive with each other, but they’re all cheering each other on. It’s a really awesome environment and a really awesome experience for all ages.”
Last year, Young Lions hosted a “build camp” wherein campers created and built various pieces for an obstacle course, which Mainprize said will continue this summer.
Joshua Sam said one of his children’s favorite activities was getting to build the obstacle course.
“When [David] gets a chance to take the time and be back in Tahlequah and start training the kids again, my son’s always looking forward to it,” said Sam. “He sees that as a fun environment to be involved in. The whole getting in shape or being physically fit is just an added benefit.”
Sam’s son first got involved with Young Lions in 2020, and enjoys it.
“I’m guessing that since it doesn’t seem like your typical sport, most kids don’t believe the athletic portion they are getting,” said Sam. “They look at it as something that’s super-fun for them. They enjoy it, and at the same time, their physical fitness has really improved the whole time because they are running, they’re using their upper bodies, they’re getting all kinds of cardio out of it.”
Some other projects that might be completed soon include a teen and adult area and an area for younger children. Mainprize said these new spaces will allow for everyone who shows up to have a place to participate.
“Right now, we have families coming up and the parents are like, ‘Where can we go? What can we do while the kids are running?’ So we are building off a separate area that has some workout-style obstacles that people can do,” said Mainprize.
Mainprize said his main focus this year will be on building up Young Lions and a few local races, instead of helping with other obstacle course-related events across the nation.
“Last year, I wasn’t able to put a lot of focus into this,” said Mainprize. “We just did some camps in the summer, so this year, I want to basically be here and put a lot more focus into that.”
Get involved
Those wanting to participate or volunteer at the course can call the Young Lions Obstacle Course at 918-457-7072 or email at contact@younglionsocr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.