"A Cherokee way of thinking is for people to be balanced," Camp Cherokee Director Daniel Faddis said during the first day of camp on Monday.
Camp Cherokee began as a residential endeavor for students in middle school and high school, but it has since expanded to also offer day camps for students entering grades 1-6. Over four days, students take lessons in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math); art; and Cherokee, Cherokee and Cherokee. The idea is to amplify their knowledge and understanding of the world.
On the Camp Heart O'Hill grounds in Welling, campers take two classes in the morning, two in the afternoon, and then have the remaining time for recreation. In one of the STEM courses, students learned about the electricity and how circuits work. Led by teacher Frances Head, the youngsters gathered in a circle Monday to discover how electrical currents flow through each of them. Using a battery-powered circuit tester, the students held hands, and when everyone finally was connected, the tester lit up and emitted a buzzing sound. The circuit was complete, but not until counselors coaxed the campers into actually holding hands.
"They're still at the cooties age," said Faddis.
In another STEM class, Patricia Laughlin had kids scurrying through the campgrounds.
"They're are fixing to go outside with these binoculars to look for some things out in nature, and then come back in and do imprints," said Laughlin. "We're going to look for leaves and bugs."
In the arts class, the students made bracelets, imprints, and other items. With the bracelets, the students used techniques similar to that of a Cherokee beadworker. STEM was also incorporated into the art class, as they created kaleidocycles - paper-folded interactive art that requires the students to measure their material precisely.
One of the Cherokee Nation's missions is to revitalize its language - and the earlier students begin to hear Cherokee spoken, the better they'll be at retaining it. So in the language course, students started out slow by learning how to count in Cherokee. Those who attend the Cherokee Nation Immersion School were quick to correctly answer questions.
In one of the cultural and history courses, Larry Shade spoke to campers about the "what is Cherokee and what is not Cherokee." In his session, the group discussed the appearance of Cherokee warriors as they went into a battle, coloring themselves in red so any blood drawn from them would blend in.
Shade also told them the story of how the cedar tree came to be. Cherokees once asked the Creator to eliminate nights, because gardening, hunting, and living in the daytime was easier. When they realized it was a bad idea, they asked the Creator to make it night all the time. After realizing it is difficult to hunt and garden with no sunlight, they asked the Creator to return things to how they were.
"They lost a lot of elders during that one event," said Shade. "So when they asked for everything to return back to normal, the Creator gave them a gift and it was a cedar tree. He put the spirits of the elders and their knowledge into that tree."
Tonya Bryant spoke to campers about Cherokees' contact with European settlers. She told the students a "tricky" story: According to chroniclers, a group of Spanish settlers was hungry and visited the Cherokee Nation to ask if they could purchase "300-something dogs" and corn.
"The chroniclers said, 'They're strange little dogs. They don't bark, part of them don't have hair; they're strange,'" said Bryant. "Well, the Cherokee story that's passed down through families is, we didn't want to sell them our dogs, either, so we sold them possums. But they told them they were dogs and they didn't know."
Meanwhile, in Tonya Still's Cherokee history course, campers leaned about the Trail of Tears, the events that caused it and the conditions Cherokees suffered through. She told them about when the U.S. Army, led by Winfield Scott, began rounding up Cherokees to forceably relocated them to Indian Territory, and how they were made to stay in stockades during the removal. She also told the campers to imagine if they same thing happened while at camp.
"We're in Welling, so let's pretend they take us to a different stockade that they would take people in Tahlequah to," said Still. "So they take us and what we're wearing right now is what we'll be wearing for the next six months. So I hope you enjoy your clothes. And I hope lunch was really good, because that's the last good meal you're going to have for a long, long time."
The instructors at Camp Cherokee are all teachers or retired teachers. They also take a different approach many students are not used to. Faddis said many of the teachers like to conduct the hands-on portions of their lessons first, and then go into lectures.
"That's the way that elders would have taken young men or young women and taught them about things," said Faddis. "They would have exposed them to it and then told them all about it. There's a lot of statistics, academically, that Native Americans tend to respond better and retain better from that style of teaching."
Once all of the educational classes are complete, the students have free time at Camp Heart O'Hills, and can play four square, volleyball, or basketball. Most of the kids on Monday, however, had their swimsuits on and waited for the pool to open.
Ethan Justice, a Camp Cherokee camper, said he learned a lot on his first day - like how to count in Cherokee and the passing of the Indian Removal Act. By the end of it, he said he was ready to get outdoors.
"I'm looking forward to doing stuff outside," he said. "Today it's been kind of raining, so I've been inside all day. So I'm kind of ready to get outside."
Get involved
Campers must have Cherokee Nation Citizenship Cards to attend. It is also free, but space is limited, so those who want to enroll their kids into Camp Cherokee next year are encouraged to register quickly. Faddis said parents can't start signing their kids up the Friday before spring break. For more information about Camp Cherokee, visit camp.cherokee.org.
