Young tapped to chair new OSA panel

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Assistant Kathy Young, who is also a sergeant, was tapped to chair a new committee with the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association.
Sheriffs with the OSA voted to start an Administrative Assistants Committee, and several sheriff’s administrative assistants meeting to select a chair, co-chair and secretary.
“They want to make sure we have an open network between all of the sheriff’s administration, and if there’s any issues, we have that open communication where we can help each other,” said Young.
A three-day Administrative Assistants Academy is slated for April, wherein the newly hired staffers will be trained for their positions.
“That’s purchasing, budgeting, and running the sheriff’s office on the administration side. Of course, we’re going to continue to come up with training for us who have been in it for years; that way, we’ll stay on top of everything,” said Young.
Young has been in law enforcement for over 20 years, and she stepped into her role as administrative assistant during former Sheriff Norman Fisher’s last term. Sheriff Jason Chennault then asked Young to be his administrative assistant.
Young said there are no trainings or classes set aside for their particular duties.
“On the administration side, it’s budgeting, our accounts, inventory, and there’s a lot to it. You have to run the office and you have to oversee all of it,” said Young.
Because Young is also a sergeant for CCSO, she is able to juggle office affairs and law enforcement.
“If there is anything on the law enforcement side that needs to be done, I can do it. The duties as far as being chair for this committee, it’s to make sure we keep that wheel of training going on between the administrative assistants throughout the state,” she said.
Young said she’s excited to take on the new role. Chennault said her expertise in the sheriff’s office will help with training and continuing education for other administrative assistants.
“As an Oklahoma Sheriffs Association board member and as the sheriff of Cherokee County, I’m very proud of her. I hope she can bring her knowledge and experience to the other 76 administrative assistants across the state for the sheriff’s offices,” he said.
Kacie Wilson of Carter County was selected co-chair, while LeeAnn Meade of Washington County was picked for secretary of the committee.
