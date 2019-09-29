Youth activists take the reins on climate awareness

The words of one teenager has stirred activism among citizens across the country, including Tahlequah residents.
The United Nations Climate Action Summit last Friday received significant attention after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, delivered a speech calling on the world's leaders to take more action on what many believe is a climate crisis. Her message has sparked heavy conversation on social media platforms, and also gave rise to a quickly-devised event in downtown Tahlequah, as a group of students and adults hosted an Environmental Justice and Sustainability affair under the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion.
"This event was supposed to be in honor of last Friday, when [Thunberg] was talking about climate change and how the ice caps are melting," said fifth-grade student Isabella Ord.
Whenever Tiffanie Hardbarger, Isabelle's mother, moved to Pennsylvania with her daughter last year, she said the then-9-year old learned about the impact industrial farming has on water and soil. Then she learned about habitat destructions and animal extinction. Hardbarger also introduced her to Thunberg, at which point Isabelle had become well acquainted with environmental efforts and was inspired to follow in the activist's footsteps.
"She was so inspired by that feeling of hope - that if you put yourself out there, maybe others feel the same way you do and group collaboration can happen through mass change," said Hardbarger. "So she got really excited about it."
Folks were encourage to make signs and the event gave people a chance to learn more about local environmental organizations and initiatives. Prior to the event, the students and their parents took part in the Tahlequah High School parade.
While Thunberg's initiative - Fridays For Future, which is a world-wide movement of school students skipping school to participate in pro-environment demonstrations - has received the attention of people across the globe, Hardbarger said the situation is "broader than Greta."
"Obviously, I love her message and everything about her, but there's also a lot of other young activists - a lot of indigenous activist who have been speaking out for a very long time about these things," she said.
The impact humans are having on the planet is a heavily debated topic among legislators and citizens. According to various reports, the vast majority of scientists believe global warming and climate change is nearing a tipping point beyond return. However, large portions of the U.S. population either discredit the notion as a political instrument to rally voters, or don't believe the situation is as serious as suggested.
To Isabella and her friends, Maya Foreman and Kaylee Flores, the situation is "very serious." The group of fifth graders discussed Friday how they were against the way corporations treat the environment. They also shared their displeasure for unethical agricultural practices and littering.
"It's not just that it looks terrible, it's that it is terrible for the environment and the animals," said Isabella.
The scope of the issue is beyond most people's understanding, as the intricacies of climate change and the impact humans are having on it are likely better comprehended by those in the science community. Sam Phillips attended the event and said that people's perception of the problem is what needs to change.
"The biggest thing is, you have to change the way you think," said Phillips. "Most people will think, 'I'm just one person, it's not going to make a difference.' But if everyone in this city actually did that, it could make a difference."
Opponents of climate activists believe the situation is being misrepresented as a "crisis," and that efforts to reduce air pollution and waste could hurt manufacturing jobs.
"Why should we protect manufacturing over your own citizens?" asked Phillips. "That's what it really comes down to. When you think about the fact the legislature is only what it is, because of the power we give it, and if we want something to change, then we can make it change."
Some believe the issue has been overly politicized to the detriment of the gravity of the issue.
Hardbarger said there should be no sides, and that everyone should be for a healthy environment.
"I just don't understand how clean water, clean soil, clean air, clean food, healthy children, a bright future for all of us is a partisan issue," she said. "My daughter chose what she wrote on her sign for the parade today, and what she chose to say is, 'We're all in this together.'"
Environmentalists gave suggestions as to how the world could become a little cleaner, such as finding alternative methods of transportation, cutting down on paper and plastic waste, and using reusable material rather than paper towels.
Phillips said she thinks it's important to be supportive of youth who raise their voice, "because they've already proven time and time again that they don't need us to make a different, but it definitely helps when we support them and elevate them."
For Isabella and her friends, it's frustrating that their future is in the hands of today's generation. She said it's "hard to see the people who have been on this earth longer" not stand up for environmental awareness.
"They know more and they're still not standing up for this planet," she said. "It's funny to see that the kids are and the grownups aren't. So if they're not going to be grown ups, than we will."
