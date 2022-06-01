Youth and indigenous-led 4Next7 group to host first Community Day event

4Next7, a new local youth and indigenous-led advocacy group, will be hosting its first Community Day on Saturday, June 11 at Norris Park in Tahlequah.
A member of the group's council, Shadow Hardbarger illustrated the group's essence.
"Our group are individuals with caring hearts and are working hard to make a difference within the community. We are planning on making a change, even if that means having to go against our own people," said Hardbarger. "We are tired of this society and just want to make it so that kids right now will be able to grow up in a community where we work together."
The group posted its mission on its Facebook page:
"We stand for the past seven generations, and for the next seven generations. We are a youth and Indigenous-led group, leading discussions about local issues and policy. We take action to make our voices heard. Join the movement!"
A first for the group, Hardbarger spoke to the significance of this inaugural Community Day.
"This event is our first milestone to get us to start funding a community day at least every month," said Hardbarger. "All we want is to bring people together at no cost and to have a great time."
As to what sort of event attendees can expect, Hardbarger described just some of the activities that will be taking place.
"We are offering free teachings of some of our tribe's crafts. We will be offering these teachings in the hopes that people can use them in a modern day society or even find a new artist within our community," said Hardbarger. "We will also have raffles for some art that [has] been donated by some of our artists to raise money for another community day. We are planning on having a frybread station there too."
4Next7 was founded several months ago, a gradual shift from "fireside chats" to what it is today. Council member Gabrielle Budder explained the process.
"A couple of my Indigenous friend groups would talk about current events and local policies in Tahlequah, how we wanted more of a sustainable future for ourselves and our people," said Budder. "A majority of my friends are Cherokee, so naturally we also talked about Cherokee Nation policies and what we wanted to see change in our nation as well."
Budder detailed how her friend Lily Drywater founded the group and started holding weekly meetings to, as Budder described, move their conversations from a hope into a reality that they can make through their own efforts.
"Then came the planning stages of organizing all of our thoughts into a mission statement and defined goals, but overall, we started through the need to help our community and to move from a conversation into action,'' said Budder.
As for those goals, Harbarger is looking toward the future.
"We had an idea to make and maintain raised garden beds for elders so they always have access to food. A lot of our elders on social security are reliant on food distribution programs, and they aren't always the healthiest options. We want our elders taken care of and to be able to have access to fresh fruit and vegetables," said Hardbarger. "We are planning on visiting schools in the future to hopefully get younger people more involved in their community as well."
Posting on their Facebook page, group member Kyndal Neugin said that the Community Day event is open to the public.
"Please feel welcome to stop by, this free event is for anyone," said Neugin.
For more information on 4Next7 and future events, visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ groups/2981931802117 389
