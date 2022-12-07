The Cherokee National Youth Choir has two performances this week, and they'll be offering traditional and contemporary songs in the Cherokee language.
“We have Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. will be the Christ United Methodist Church in Tulsa – ‘Christmas on the Corner,’” said CNYC Choir Director Mary Kay Henderson.
On Dec. 8, Henderson said the choir will be performing older carols such as “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “Joy to the World” and new favorites like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Up On the Housetop.”
Library Clerk John Dick said TPL staff members are all excited to have CNYC perform on Thursday. Based on previous concerts at the library in recent months, Dick expects a good turnout.
“Last two, three concerts we’ve had over 100 people,” said Dick.
The choir will perform on the main floor of the library and popcorn and hot chocolate will be served. If TPL’s front lot is full, Dick said, people can also park behind the library by its handicap-accessible entrance.
CNYC is currently in the middle of auditions for positions, which include singing the first verse of “Amazing Grace” in English or Cherokee, singing the first verse of “The Star Spangled Banner” in English, matching pitches, and an interview. Auditionees must also be "neat in appearance," interested in learning the Cherokee language, and have a parent or guardian must accompany them to their audition.
“Our choir participants live throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation or in a contiguous county and are Cherokee Nation citizens in grades 6 through 11,” said Henderson.
CNYC has performed in various events in Tahlequah in the past months, including the return of the Remember the Removal bicyclists in June and most recently Cherokee Nation’s Christmas on the Square event on Dec. 2.
Tahlequah resident Tabitha Fishinghawk-Dress is a CNYC alumni and recalls being a part of the choir from 2011 to 2017.
“It was an experience of a lifetime,” said Fishinghawk-Dress. “I got to not only learn the Cherokee language, but I also got to make lifelong friends. I made some of my favorite memories with the choir.”
Fishinghawk-Dress said being a part of CNYC is an amazing experience for kids who love to sing and are also interested in learning the Cherokee language. She still remembers what she learned from the directors.
“I was so proud to be a part of the choir and I am a very proud alumni, because I felt like we were representing some of Cherokee Nation’s youth and showing that the Cherokee Nation is alive and thriving,” said Fishinghawk-Dress.
Get involved
Auditions for the Cherokee National Youth Choir are being held until Dec. 22. Those interested in scheduling an auction may contact Mary Kay Henderson at 918-772-4172 or marykay-henderson@cherokee.org.
