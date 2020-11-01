Young hunters who want to go on a Wildlife Department guided duck hunt this season at one of several sites across Oklahoma can apply through Nov. 5.
The hunts are designed for youths ages 12-15 who have completed the Wildlife Department's free hunter education course, which can be completed anytime online.
Youths can submit a form at wildlifedepartment.com. The youth will be asked to indicate his or her first hunting site preference and two alternate sites. Details are published in the current Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide.
Other than meeting the age requirements, applicants must have proof of hunter education and have an adult guardian who can accompany them on the hunt. The scheduled date of the hunt will be coordinated with successful applicants after drawings are held, and a Wildlife Department employee will accompany each youth and the adult guardian for the controlled waterfowl hunt. Only the youth hunter is allowed to hunt.
The Wildlife Department will provide successful applicants the required ammunition and a shotgun if the youth does not have his or her own shotgun.
For more information, contact Jeff Neal, migratory bird technician for the Wildlife Department, at 405-396-2503 or by email at jeff.neal@odwc.ok.gov.
