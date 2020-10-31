OKLAHOMA CITY – Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program, is now accepting applications for its 2021 Youth Leadership Oklahoma class. The program dates for YLOK Class 21 are May 30-June 4, 2021.
While organizers hope to conduct the traditional in-person Youth Leadership Oklahoma program, they understand pandemic restrictions may still be in effect and will adjust accordingly.
The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by 5 p.m. Applicants must be high school juniors or home-schooled equivalent with at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
The YLOK program, now in its 21st year, includes a weeklong journey across the state with the purpose to introduce high school students between their junior and senior years to state leaders, issues, resources and cultural treasures of Oklahoma.
Criteria for selection includes demonstrated leadership ability in activities such as student council, athletics, and service clubs in their schools and communities, as well as an exhibited commitment to community service and extracurricular activities. Participants are also considered on the basis of geographic, racial and cultural diversity.
The online application may be accessed using the following link: https://smr.to/p68968. Additional information is available on Leadership Oklahoma’s website, www.leadershipoklahoma.com/youth-program/youth-application; by calling the LOK office at 405-848-0001; or emailing mpaden@leadershipoklahoma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.