For those feeling festive this time of year, the average cocktail or between-meal snack just won't cut it.
Tahlequah locals are in luck, though, as a variety of holiday beverages and treats are available in the city - or can be whipped up at home.
In downtown Tahlequah at The Branch, the restaurant recently unveiled a new slate of winter cocktails. Included on the new menu are peppermint martinis, made with vanilla rum, chocolate liqueur, creme de menthe, and garnished with a candy cane; Christmas mimosas, using cupcake Riesling, sparkling white grape juice, and a splash of cranberry; eggnog white Russians, containing vanilla vodka, Kahlua, and eggnog, garnished with a pinch of nutmeg; snowflake martinis, made with vanilla vodka, white creme de cacao, white chocolate liqueur and cream, with a sugar rim; dirty snowballs, made with Rumple Minze, Fireball, Rum Chata, and cream; and hot apple cider.
Manager Tyler Maruca said all of them are "original craft cocktails," as they were created by Branch employees. The local eatery and bar also recently switched its coffee brand to Rose Rock.
"The cool thing about that is, we're actually featuring a couple of new cocktails using their coffee," said Maruca. "So not only are we going to have some of these cold cocktails from our bar, but we're also going to have some coffee cocktails that we'll be featuring as well."
The Branch has six different types of spiked coffee beverages for customers. It also is offering bourbon pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake. Owner Brian Berry said all the new items are "tried-and-true."
"Christmas decorations are out. The fire is on," said Berry.
"We're ready for the holidays and we're ready to celebrate with anyone who wants to come down."
Down the street at Lift Coffee Bar, employees are making their own Christmas-themed nonalcoholic drinks each week. Customers can try two different styles each week. On the adult side, the bar also offers spiked eggnog, Irish coffee, and a Cranberry Bliss wine from Pecan Creek Winery, among an assortment of other cocktails and wines.
Customers also might want to stop in for various charcuterie options or holiday treats, such as apple or coconut pie.
"We have pumpkin spice waffles, too," said Hayley Servantes. "We also have snowflake whipped cream that's seasonal, which can go on anything."
Also on Main Street, Kroner & Baer Pub recently started dishing out cocktails to go along with the watering hole's various brews. It offers the traditional Old-Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, gimlet, Moscow mule and more.
Its newest cocktail is the PBC Milkstout Martini, made with an Iron Monk milk stout, peanut butter whiskey, and chocolate syrup. It's served with a cinnamon-sugar rim in a martini glass and garnished with a Reese's peanut butter cup.
Kroner & Baer also has on tap the Seasick Crocodile, a Prairie Artisan Ales sour beer made with cranberries, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg; and the Winter Warmer, a Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. creation with malt flavors of toffee, chocolate and caramel.
For those looking to avoid cold temperatures and stay home, the Prairie Seasick Crocodile can be found at Rum Runners Discount Liquor in Tahlequah. Imbibers can also find various mixers and liquor to use in their own creation.
Levon Pitchford suggests customers make a cinnamon toast crunch on the rocks, using Fireball and Rum Chata.
"It's a cinnamon whiskey [Fireball], so it's got a Christmas vibe to it," he said. "You can add some more cinnamon, whipped cream and maybe some eggnog with a candy cane or something like that. It's probably one of the most addicting seasonal drinks that we do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.