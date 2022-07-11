Zoo program teaches kids what's under the sea

The tide rolled into Adair County last week when Tulsa Zoo educators and animal advocates Jalen Davis, Evelyn Sanchez and Shelby Allen displayed and discussed animals that live in the ocean.
Last Thursday, the program delighted children and adults at both the Stilwell Library at 11 a.m. and John F. Henderson Library in Westville at 2 p.m. with an enormous sea turtle shell and other bio-facts. They're like artifacts, but these are shells and bones of sea creatures.
Standing behind a large sea turtle shell, Sanchez looked like a Ninja Turtle.
“This turtle no longer lives, but through its shell and education, it does,” said Sanchez.
Sea turtles have a built-in global positioning system and return to the island of their birth to lay eggs.
Next, she asked how many oceans are on the planet. Several children ventured guesses.
“Yes, five. 97% of the earth is covered by the oceans,” she said.
The Pacific is the largest. It includes a chain of active volcanos called the Ring of Fire. The Atlantic has the largest mountain range, the Mid-Atlantic. The Indian has humpback whales. Emperor penguins live in the Southern Ocean and Polar bears live in the Arctic.
The three educators took turns sharing their enthusiasm for education and conservation.
"Coral can grow as big as a house, as big as your imagination," said Sanchez, carrying a large piece of Brain Coral. “The largest coral is the great Barrier Reef in Australia, in the Pacific Ocean.”
“Coral is the rainforest of the sea and it protects us from storms,” said Sanchez.
Davis passed around the room with two tomato frogs from Madagascar, in a clear container, for everyone to look at.
“We can’t touch them; their skin secrets a glue-like poison, and our skin has oils that could harm them. Their leaf-like shape helps them blend in well. Snakes are their predators,” said Davis.
A chart with three shades of blue introduced the audience to the layers of the ocean, from lighter blue at the top, the Euphotic or Sunlight Zone; middle, Dysphotic or Twilight /Midnight Zone; and the darkest shade at the bottom, Aphotic or Abyssopelagic Zone. Later in the program, the staff asked the group which level the sea creatures lived in.
“The surface has the most light and is where most animals live, and people swim. At the Midnight Zone and Alyssal Zone, there’s low light and no light, like an abyss. Animals that live there have adaptations for hearing, sensory – like really big eyes,” said Allen. "Remember the cute little light Nemo followed that turned out to be a big, scary fish? That big fish was an Angler Fish."
At the top, where there’s lots of sunlight, the sharks, dolphins, sea lions and whales live.
“Sea lions are marine mammals, so they have to breathe air. They’ve been trained to pick up water bottles and put them into the recycle bin. That research and training will hopefully be put to good use in the future,” said Allen.
Penguins are flightless and live near water. There are 17 types of penguins with 10 living in warm weather. Their black and while coloring is a good example of countershading.
With a small, white, guinea-sized penguin egg in hand, Allen explained the camouflage.
"Their white belly helps them blend in with the sky when seen from below and the black on top blends in with the ocean when seen from above,” she said.
Holding up a skull with a long beak, she asked what bird it belonged to.
"Remember Nigel in Nemo? A pelican has the biggest beak of any animal on the planet, and a 9-foot wing span,” she said, holding her arms out wide.
The speakers never stopped moving or talking during their presentation. Framing her eyes with the jaws of a creature, Allen said it was her favorite all-time creatures as she asked for guesses of what it was, followed by a question as to which was the biggest reported in history.
“There are 500 species of shark. They have torpedo-shaped bodies and glide through the ocean. The largest shark is the prehistoric dinosaur, the Megalodon. Its jaws were 9 feet by 11 feet, big enough to walk through,” she said.
Stilwell Library Clerk Allison Childers said it's is a joy and an honor for the Tulsa Zoo to visit the library, inviting patrons to learn about and handle ocean artifacts.
“Like libraries, zoos are important because they combine education and fun. People can't care about, or protect, animals or habitats that they don't know about. Zoos welcome people to learn about and enjoy these wonderful things that may otherwise seem irrelevant, or even scary,” Childers said.
One of the most important subjects the presenters talked about was sharks.
“People are usually taught to fear them, but sharks have been around long before humans, before trees, so clearly we can coexist, and through education we can learn how,” said Childers.
