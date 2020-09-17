The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band will host the next part of the series, "Race Relations and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation: Where do we go from here?" on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3:30 p.m., on Zoom.
Organizers look forward to learning together and discussing this critical issue of excluding Black Creeks from membership/citizenship within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Young adult Creek Freedmen descendents and young adult citizens of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation will unpack the myths and discuss the facts regarding Creek Freedmen citizenship and why Creek Freedmen descendants strive for citizenship.
The Zoom meeting ID is 4469073138, and the passcode is MCIFB1866. The call-in numbers is 1-253-215-8782, and the passcode is 4469073138#.
