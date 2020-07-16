Zumba instructor thinks outside the box to keep locals active, healthy

Originally from Locust Grove, Lisa Snell moved to Tahlequah in November 2004 for a job with the Cherokee Phoenix. Since then, she has run her own print and online publications, Native American Times and Native Oklahoma Magazine, but lately she has focused on fitness.
Snell, 49, was certified in Zumba in 2016, and has been an independent Zumba instructor for four years. She has taught at her own studio in Park Hill since last summer.
"I do my best to teach a fun and safe class that is appropriate for all fitness levels. I demonstrate modifications to make the work easier or more difficult and let my students decide where to go with it," said Snell. "I also teach YogaFit classes, but not currently."
Snell has always kept the studio and equipment clean and disinfected, but now during the pandemic, it is critical, she said. She also waited to reopen her studio after restrictions to gyms were lifted.
Snell's classes are now Monday-Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Norris Park, unless there is a heat advisory.
"I was eager to get back to our routine, but out of caution I did some research on how COVID-19 spreads in closed spaces. After what I read, I wasn't comfortable with having class indoors and decided to hold outdoor classes. There seems to be less risk in open spaces where people can comfortably maintain distance and air is fresh, not recirculated," said Snell. "We sometimes use weights in class, and while it's recommended that people use their own equipment, I do keep weights in my car for use. I wash them down and soak them with Microban, a disinfectant that claims it keeps working for 24 hours."
Working out is not just vital for physical health, according to Snell.
"I think exercise is always essential, but especially now with the stress and anxiety that comes from living through a pandemic," said Snell. "Exercise is scientifically proven to help improve mood and ease symptoms of depression."
While she's not sure how the community feels about her classes, her regulars are happy to be working out together again.
"My attendance is down, but I expected that. It's hot outside, and people drive or walk by and stare or we get cat-called. It's irritating and distracting, but we're doing our thing and having a good time, regardless," said Snell. "I don't like to exercise alone. I'm grateful for the ones that continue to sweat it out. It's good for all of us."
Interested parties can follow the Happy Hour Group Fitness on Facebook or email Snell at lisasnell08@gmail.com.
Snell's husband, Travis, works at the Cherokee Phoenix and he has been able to work at home part-time. The couple have two children, Sadie and Swimmer. Snell said she is the only one who has been going out to run errands, and she always wears a face mask while in public
"I definitely shower and change clothes when returning home, whether it's from leading class or going to Reasor's. I go shopping every Tuesday, and if we run out of something, we wait until next Tuesday," she said. "We don't go eat out at restaurants. We have done some drive-thrus, but only at places that wear masks. We order clothes and necessities online."
Snell's hobbies include travel, photography, trying new recipes, and reading.
