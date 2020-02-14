Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a shooting in Norman Wednesday.
Ivan Lawrence Myers, 18, and Chloe Mikyla Moseley, 18, both of Norman were booked into the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center Wednesday night and face charges of shooting with intent to kill and robbery with a firearm.
Each are being held on $1 million bond.
The shooting occurred at 4:27 p.m. in the 1300 block of Creekside Drive.
The adult male victim, whose name and condition were not released Thursday, was taken to a local hospital, according to a Norman Police Department news release.
He was in critical condition Wednesday, according to the release.
Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.
The police department hadn't released the suspects Wednesday night.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask any witnesses or persons having knowledge about the shooting who have not yet spoken to officers to contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1600.
